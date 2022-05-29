The Peters Township Public Library encouraged kids to get creative with a family Lego night on Monday. The children who attended took the opportunity to let their imaginations run wild, building dream lands and making Lego dinosaurs face off against mythical creatures. The next family Lego night will take place at the library at 6:30 p.m. June 27. Those interested can register on the library website. There spots available for 15 kids. Their creations are displayed in the library following the event.

