Shannon Bayer, left, who won Best of Show at the Washington County Fair in the Junior Division, and Jennifer Bayer, who won first place in the 4-H Division, are donating their quilts to Project Linus. Project Linus distributes quilts to hospitals in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.