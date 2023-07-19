Expect the unexpected.
That is the history of The Adios Pace at The Meadows.
The 57th edition of the North Strabane Township track’s signature race figures to be no different.
The 17-horse field and the two Adios elimination races were announced Wednesday and while the race is missing Confederate – the winner of last week’s Meadowlands Pace – it includes some of the top 3-year-old pacers on the circuit and some local hopefuls that might provide a surprise or two.
North American Cup winner, It’s My Show, bred and owned by Richard and Joanne Young and trained by Hall of Famer Linda Toscano, will likely be the morning line favorite in his division.
Trainer Ron Burke and the Burke Racing Stable, Fredericktown, entered four horses in the race including Act Fast, LouBet, recently purchased Gung Ho and Ervin Hanover.
Flite Craft, trained by Washington native Norm Parker, is also entered.
“I’ll take being the favorite,” Toscano said. “It’s a sign of respect. He’s a good boy. He wasn’t eligible for The Meadowlands Pace so we kind of geared him for the Adios. He qualified very well and he has a good post.
The first elimination, from the rail out features Seven Colors, with driver (Tim Tetrick and trainer Brian Brown), Hungry Man (Todd McCarthy and Tony Alagna), Lyons Surfing (Tim Tetrick and Jim King, Jr.), Gung Ho (Yannick Gingras and Ron Burke), Cannibal (Yannick Gingras and Nancy Takter), Redwood Hanover (James McDonald and Anthony Beaton), Fulton (Dexter Dunn and Linda Toscano), Strengthfromabove (Gingras and Per Engblom) and Act Fast (Chris Page and Burke).
Gingras will have to decide which horse to drive.
Toscano said Fulton doesn’t have “the best post position” but he does have “Dexter Dunn.”
“Fulton has been the picture of consistency,” she added. “We had to stake him blind. We knew he was a horse with talent.”
The second division features It’s My Show from post No. 3. Others in the field are, from the rail out, Just Bet It All (Tetrick and Engblom), For Once InMy Life (Andrew McCarthy and Noe Daley), Flite Craft (Mike Wilder and Parker), Ervin Hanover (Gingras and Burke), Ken Hanover (David Miller and Roland Mallar), Bamboozler (David Miller and Virgil Morgan, Jr.) and LouBet (Gingras and Burke). Gingras and Miller will have to pick their horse.
It’s My Show is figures to be a 1-5 favorite with Ken Hanover and Bambooxler the second and third choice.
“Ken Hanover is an excellent horse and Bamboozler is fast,” Toscano said. “The (first) division is wide open. I don’t count my chickens before they’re hatched. Anything can happen.”
Confederate, the winner of last week’s $668,000 Meadowlands Pace, was not entered in The Adios. Confederate now has lifetime earnings of $999,950 and seasonal earnings of $556,250.
Down the stretch
- While the Adios for 3-year-olds is the main event on the racing calendar the next few weeks, plenty of 2-year-olds will have their opportunity to shine. Arden Downs Grand Circuit stakes for freshmen will also be featured on the Adios Week cards. The action has already started for the freshmen horses.
Last Saturday, the Brian Brown-trained Special Menu put in a special performance in the first Pop Up Series final of the summer. The Stay Hungry colt, driven by Dave Palone for Hutchison Harness, LLC, went wire-to-wire in 1:51.1, with a 55.1 final half.
Additional freshmen will be featured this week, as the Pop-Up Series finals will take place today for colt and filly trotters. Saturday’s card will feature 2-yar-old colt pacers in Pennsylvania Sire Stake and Stallion Series action.
All-time wins leading driver, Dave Palone, notched seven victories Wednesday afternoon, four in combination with trainer Mike Hall. Palone has 208 wins in 2023, which leads Meadows’ drivers.
