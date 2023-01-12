Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Tour honoree in 2022 Eric Church brings his critically acclaimed live show to new audiences in new ways this year, headlining outdoor venues throughout the summer with “The Outsiders Revival Tour."
“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said. “Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively.”
Kicking off June 22 for a 26-city tour, tickets to all dates go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, with presale access available to Church Choir members that started on Jan. 17.
Church will be joined by Koe Wetzel and Shane Smith & The Saints on July 8 at The Pavilion at Star Lake.
For more information and to learn how to join the Church Choir, visit EricChurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.
