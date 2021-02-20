Veronica Coptis considers it a victory for the six environmental organizations that banded together, but an even larger triumph for Pennsylvania residents.
“People should be allowed to comment on something that impacts their health and daily lives,” said the executive director of the Center for Coalfield Justice.
The Washington-based center and the other groups reached an agreement with the state Department of Environmental Protection to begin soliciting community input on 49 wastewater storage and reuse permits from shale gas operations. DEP had approved these general permits, known as WMGR123 permits, in late December and early January.
The environmental organizations, however, said DEP did not follow public notice and comment policies it had instituted. They collectively sent a letter to the department on Feb. 4, asking it to suspend the permits, publish public notices when it makes decisions on permits and to open a 60-day comment period.
DEP did not suspend the 49 permits, but agreed to the other two requests for all of them. The department will take public comments for 60 days from the date of public notice, which is expected to be no later than March 31.
Of the 49 permits, 12 are for locations in Washington County, five in Greene and two in Fayette. Sites in 15 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are on this list, including Westmoreland and Butler in the southwest.
Neil Shader, DEP’s director of communications, said in an email: “The DEP is going to republish notice of the 49 renewals and accept public comments on each to better understand the concerns for these existing facilities.”
“We saw that 49 permits were issued without comment and thought that was a misstep on the department’s part,” Coptis said, adding that all were renewals. “They were supposed to provide public notice and they didn’t.
“This is huge for people residing near these tanks. And the department will do this from now on – on new permits and renewals. All of these are renewal permits, including major modifications (for previously approved permits).”
Cathy Lodge, of Robinson Township, Washington County, does reside near shale gas sites. She said in a news release: “This settlement ensures that concerned community members like me will have a meaningful opportunity to comment on all of the permits that were authorized without public input, and that’s how it should be.
“DEP must be transparent about the results of any investigations and any permit being considered. I’m glad that these environmental groups stepped in to help ensure our voices were heard.”
Angela Kilbert, attorney for PennFuture, which also signed the letter, said in the release: “Pennsylvanians living in closest proximity to these shale gas waste facilities disproportionately bear the impacts of negative health effects associated with this industry and, as such, should have every opportunity to comment on these permits.”
The Center for Coalfield Justice and PennFuture signed the letter, along with Mountain Watershed Association, Earthworks, Clean Air Council and Environmental Integrity Project.
Here is a local breakdown of the affected permit sites:
Washington County – Two each in East Finley, Hopewell and Smith Townships; one apiece in Amwell, Carroll, East Bethlehem, Hanover, North Bethlehem and Robinson townships;
Greene County – Two in Morgan Township; one each in Aleppo, Center and Franklin townships;
Fayette County – One apiece in Luzerne Township and Masontown.