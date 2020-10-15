The Observer-Reporter will accept letters to the editor addressing political candidates or issues related to the Nov. 3 general election until Oct. 20.
Letters related to the election will not be accepted from candidates or their family members.
As a reminder, letters must be signed and should be no longer than 400 words. Letters are subject to editing for conciseness and grammar.
Preferred method of submission is digital via the newspaper’s website at www.observer-reporter.com; click on “Opinion” in the menu bar at the top of the home page, then “Letters to editor.”
