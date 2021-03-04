Editor note Mar 4, 2021 Mar 4, 2021 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save About the seriesThis is the first in a weekly series that will appear every Sunday in March examining how the pandemic has affected our community during the past year. For more, see page D1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In. Sign Up Log In Latest News Signs of spring are around, if you know where to look Disaster avoided: Enough cap space pops up for Steelers Vargo, other local wrestlers looking for ticket to Hershey Neshannock shoots down California Sports briefs Get the mobile app! Lottery Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Mar 5 Carnegie Virtual Farmers Market Fri, Mar 5, 2021 Mar 6 Carnegie Virtual Farmers Market Sat, Mar 6, 2021 Mar 7 Carnegie Virtual Farmers Market Sun, Mar 7, 2021 Mar 8 Carnegie Virtual Farmers Market Mon, Mar 8, 2021 Mar 9 Carnegie Virtual Farmers Market Tue, Mar 9, 2021 Mar 10 Carnegie Virtual Farmers Market Wed, Mar 10, 2021 Stocks Market Data by TradingView