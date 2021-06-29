WIMBLEDON, England (AP) – Alison Riske simply hasn’t been able to generate any momentum during the 2021 tennis season.
Riske, a McMurray native, was eliminated in the first round Tuesday at Wimbledon, losing to Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
The match was originally scheduled to be played Monday, but rain and darkness forced it to be postponed one day.
The loss continued a frustrating season for Riske. She was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open, then suffered a leg injury and had to default from the Italian Open in May during the second set of her opening round match. She skipped the French Open because of the injury and then was upset by Martincova, who entered the match unseeded. Riske was the No. 28 seed.
Riske’s serve let her down as she committed five double faults. She also committed 42 unforced errors, twice as many as Martincova, who won for the first time at Wimbledon. It was only the second career win in a Grand Slam even for Martincova.
After winning the second set, Riske was unable to capitalize in the pivotal third set as Martincova won each of the first five games.