ON THIS DATE
July 16
1958 – Bill McCandless, football coach at Leechburg for the last four seasons, is appointed head coach at Trinity High School. McCandless succeeds Milt Decker, who guided the Hillers for 21 years.
1970 – In the first game at Three Rivers Stadium, the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field in revolutionary double knit uniforms but leave 3-2 losers to the Cincinnati Reds.
July 17
1941 – Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak of 56 games is stopped by Al Smith and Jim Bagby of the Indians before 67,000 at Cleveland.
1957 – Principals of the five other schools ousted Redstone Township High School from the Mon Valley Football Conference and renamed it the Big Six Conference. The principals gave no reason for omitting Redstone from a league that will include Charleroi, Donora, Monessen, Monongahela and Brownsville.
1972 – Pittsburgh outfielders Willie Stargell and Roberto Clemente are elected starters to the National League All-Star team. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are the only NL teams with more than representative in the starting lineup.
1979 – Pittsburgh right fielder Dave Parker is named Most Valuable Player in baseball’s all-star game, leading the National League to a 7-6 victory at the Kingdome in Seattle. Parker goes 1-for-3 with an RBI, throws out Boston’s Jim Rice trying to stretch a hit into a triple, and later throws out California’s Brian Downing at home plate.
1983 – Bobby Hebert passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Michigan Panthers to a 24-22 win over the Philadelphia Stars in the first USFL championship game.
1992 – PGA Tour officials announce a five-year contract with the Bob Murphy Foundation to sponsor a Senior Tour event at Quicksilver Golf Club beginning in 1993.
2002 – Ringgold High School hires Jeff Matty as its head football coach and athletic director. Matty, a 1982 graduate of Mon Valley Catholic, was football and girls softball coach at South Fayette.
2013 – The West defeats the East 4-2 in the second Frontier League All-Star Game to be played in Washington. Schaumburg's Sean Mahley is the game's MVP.