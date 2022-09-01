ON THIS DATE
Sept. 2
1966 – Robert Clemente slams a three-run homer for his 2,000th major league hit, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Forbes Field.
1988 – A bad snap on a punt Monessen punt sets up Darrell Harding's five-yard touchdown run with less than five minutes remaining and Luke Paglia kicks the extra points as Charleroi edges the Greyhounds 7-6 in a season-opening high school football game.
1988 – Melvin Turpin of the Utah Jazz becomes the first NBA player traded to a team in another country when he is sent to Zaragoza of Spain for Jose Ortiz.
1995 – In one of the highest-scoring games in the football series, Washington defeats Trinity, 42-33. Both teams return kickoffs for touchdowns, and Trinity leads 27-14 in the third quarter before Washington scores 21 unanswered points, including a 55-yard TD pass from Ken Carl to Andy Molinaro.
1999 – Quarterback Bryan Milligan rushes for 118 yards and two touchdowns and passes for another score as Washington defeats Trinity 21-6 in a season-opening game at College Field.
2011 – Jason Vankirk throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to Corey Hunsberger in the third quarter to give Trinity the lead, and the Hillers' defense does the rest in a 19-18 victory over visiting Canon-McMillan in the season opener.
2012 – The Washington Wild Things' Andrew Heck plays all nine positions in a 6-4 season-ending loss to the Schaumburg Boomers.
2012 – Robert Streb shoots a final round of 7-under par 64 for a four-stroke victory in the Web.com Tour's Mylan Classic at Southpointe Golf Club.
