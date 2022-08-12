ON THIS DATE
Aug. 13
1956 – George Seitz, who coached Hickory High School’s cross country team to a state championship, and also coached the school’s basketball team, resigns. Leo Gispanski is hired as the basketball coach and Edgar Vahey will coach the cross country team.
1969 – Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente hits three home runs in the Pirates’ 10-5 win at San Francisco.
1991 – Oval Jaynes is hired as athletic director at Pitt. Jaynes spent the previous five years as athletic director at Colorado State.
2018 – The Chicago Cubs tied a major league record by turning seven double plays, including a game-ending effort by rookie third baseman David Bote on a grounder by David Freese to finish off a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Aug. 14
1934 – The largest crowd to watch a baseball game in Washington – close to 8,000 – sees the House of David defeat the Washington Generals of the Pennsylvania State Association, 9-7, in an exhibition game at College Field. The main attraction is three-time Olympic gold medalist Babe Didrickson, who pitches the first inning for the House of David and gives up two runs.
1971 – St. Louis’ Bob Gibson throws the first no-hitter in Pittsburgh in more than 60 years as the Cardinals beat the Pirates, 11-0. Gibson strikes out 10.
1971 – Albatross wins the $88,000 Adios Pace before a crowd of 9,506 at The Meadows.
1973 – Stan Oleski pitches a five-hitter as Washington defeats Monongahela, 6-2, in the completion of a suspended game to win the Host Area tournament and an automatic berth in the Pony League World Series.
1976 – Armbro Ranger, with driver Joe O’Brien, wins The Adios and equals world-record time of 1:56.0 before a crowd of 13,204 at The Meadows.
1981 – Pitcher John Fetchkan wins his third game of the tournament as Monongahela defeats Canonsburg 11-2 in the finals of the Pony League Host Area Tournament at Washington Park. Monongahela earns a spot in the 30th Pony League World Series.
1982 – Higher Power, with driver Mickey McNichol, wins the 16th Adios as a 27-1 long shot.
1987 – Run The Table, with driver John Campbell, passes local favorite Jaguar Spur down the stretch and wins the Adios by 2 1/2 lengths before 7,278 at The Meadows.
1998 – Steve Wheatcroft makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Tyler Duke and win the Young Guns at Quicksilver golf tournament.
2005 – Washington scores three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then a well-timed pitchout catches Evansville’s Brandon Ford trying to steal home for the game’s final out as the host team wins its opener in the Pony League World Series, 4-3.
2012 – Pablo Ortiz throws the first seven-inning no-hitter at the Pony League World Series since 1989 as Laredo, Texas, defeats Gusave, Mexico, 8-0. Ortiz allows only one baserunner, on a seventh-inning walk.
