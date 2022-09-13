ON THIS DATE
Sept. 14
1979 – John Sacco recovers a fumble near the end zone and John Howard scores one play later to help Wash High remain undefeated (3-0) and upend previously undefeated Peters Township, 6-2, at Wash High Stadium.
1979 – Dave Zito runs for three touchdowns and passes for another as McGuffey ends an 18-game winless streak by defeating visiting Lawrenceville Catholic, 25-0.
1984 – Chris Dziak kicks a 30-yard field goal less than five minutes into the game and Bentworth remains undefeated with a 3-0 victory over host Carmichaels in the Tri-County South Conference.
1984 – Chuck Gould and Mark Cheste tackle Albert Gallatin quarterback Arnold Tarpley shy of the goal line on a two-point conversion play with less than two minutes remaining to preserve Beth-Center’s 28-27 victory in a Century Conference game.
1985 – Defensive lineman Jim Calvario scoops up a blocked punt and returns it 12 yards for the game’s only touchdown with 1:40 remaining to give Waynesburg College a 7-2 victory at Glenville.
2011 – Yadier Molina hits a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals defeat Pittsburgh, 3-2, clinching the Pirates' 19th consecutive losing season.
