ON THIS DATE
Aug. 20
1970 – The Pittsburgh Steelers trade wide receiver Roy Jefferson to the Baltimore Colts in exchange for wide receiver Willie Richardson and a fourth-round draft pick in 1971.
1980 – Pittsburgh’s Omar Moreno steals his 70th base of the season in a 5-1 loss to Houston to become the first player in the century with three consecutive 70-steal seasons. The fleet outfielder swiped 71 in 1978, 77 in 1979.
1981 – Monongahela rides the pitching of John Fetchkan, and Washington gets strong pitching from Ed Tutay and a home run from John Salvitti as Washington County goes 2-0 at the 30th Pony League World Series. Monongahela defeats Oak Park, Ill., 3-1, then Washington holds off York County, Va., 5-4.
1982 – Bryan Howell goes 3-for-3, scores three runs and steals three bases as Washington defeats Bethel Park 11-3 to remain alive in the Pony League World Series.
1990 – Washington rallies from deficits of 3-0 and 4-3 to beat Hagerstown, Md., 6-4, in the Pony League World Series.
1998 – Justin Gregula hits a 3-run homer in the second inning and Washington holds on for a 3-2 victory over San Diego in the Pony League World Series.
2004 – The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mario Lemeiux is selected as captain of the Canadian team that will compete in the World Cup of Hockey.
2011 – Laredo, Texas, hits three home runs, including two by No. 9 batter Lalo Rodriguez, as it rallies from a four-run deficit to beat Chinese Taipei 10-9 in the Pony League World Series championship game.
Aug. 21
1931 – Babe Ruth of the New York Yankees hits his 600th home run in an 11-7 victory over the St. Louis Browns.
1977 – Pittsburgh second baseman Rennie Stennett breaks his leg during a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Three Rivers Stadium. Stennett was challenging teammate Dave Parker for the National League batting title but the injury ends his season.
1978 – R. Patrick Kelly, teacher and junior varsity basketball coach at Redbank Valley High School, is hired as head basketball coach at Canon-McMillan.
1985 – Tim Morgan hits a three-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Washington an 8-7 victory over Oak Park-River Forest, Ill., in the Pony League World Series. The win advances Washington to the final round against Marietta, Ga. Oak Park broke a 4-4 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh, but Sean Snee’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning set up Morgan’s game-winning home run.
2001 – Washington scores five runs in the first inning and holds on to defeat Chesterfield, Va., 7-5, in the Pony League World Series. The win improves Washington’s record to 2-0.
2011 – The Wild Things hit six home runs in an 11-4 victory at Rockford. Ryan Ditthardt, Chris Sidick, Luis Rivera, Scott Lawson, Este Harris and Doug Thennis all homer.
