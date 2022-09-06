ON THIS DATE
Sept. 7
1939 – The Washington Red Birds beat the Butler Yankees, 14-0, and sweep the best-of-five championship series of the Class D Pennsylvania State Association. The Redbirds' Ray "Bananas" Bartolucci hits an inside-the-park home run and Orval Cott smacks two doubles.
1955 – Pittsburgh’s Bob Friend pitches a one-hit shutout and also drives in a run as the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs, 2-0, at Wrigley Field. The Cubs’ lone hit is Frankie Baumholtz’s infield single with two outs in the fourth inning.
1956 – Johnny Freeman takes a handoff on a reverse and runs 77 yards for a touchdown on the football season’s first play from scrimmage and Washington goes on to defeat Canonsburg, 36-14, before 6,500 fans at Wash High Stadium.
1973 – Carmichaels High School’s John Menhart runs for 201 yards and scores on runs of eight and one yards as the Mikes defeat visiting Mapletown 12-0.
1979 – Dan Koscheck scores the game's only touchdown on a five-yard run in the third quarter and West Greene defeats California 6-0 in the first night game played at West Greene.
1991 – Seven different Penn State players combine to score 11 touchdowns as the Nittany Lions roll to an 81-0 victory over visiting Cincinnati. It’s the most points scored by a Penn State football team since 1926.
1993 – Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals has one of the greatest games at the plate in major league history in the nightcap of a doubleheader against Cincinnati. Whiten hits four home runs and drives in 12 runs in the 15-2 win, becoming the only player to accomplish both feats in one game.
2002 – Starter Curt Moenter and reliever Matt Schweitzer combine on a three-hitter and the Richmond Roosters defeat the Washington Wild Things, 6-1, in Game 4 to win the best-of-five Frontier League championship series.
2002 – Two illegal shift penalties against Pitt lead to a missed extra-point kick and prove to be the difference as Texas A&M edges the Panthers, 14-12, at Heinz Field.
VOLLEYBALL
Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Poll
Class 4A
1. North Allegheny
2. Shaler
3. Seneca Valley
4. Pine Richland
5. Bethel Park
6. Upper St. Clair
7. Penn Trafford
8. Hempfield
9. North Hills
10. Butler
Players of the Week
Mailea Hufnagel OH Sr. Peters Township
Sara Olson Libero Sr. Norwin
Jenna Dominek Setter JR. North Hills
Class 3A
1. North Catholic
2. Thomas Jefferson
3. Hampton
4. South Fayette
5. Montour
6. Moon
7. Latrobe
8. Oakland Catholic
9. Armstrong
10. Mars
Players of the Week
Lauren Atwell MH Sr. Mars
Emma Blair MH Sr. Greater Latrobe
Bella Bowers OH Sr. South Fayette
Class 2A
1. Freeport
2. Avonworth
3. Shenango
4. Laurel
5. Quaker Valley
6. Neshannock
7. Central Valley
8. South Park
9. Fort Cherry
10. Deer Lakes
Players of the Week
Elliot Oliphant MH Sr. South Park
Katelyn Clark MH Jr. Quaker Valley
Chloe List OH Jr. Beaver
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Union
3. Serra Catholic
4. Frazier
5. Greensburg Central Catholic
6. Mapletown
7. Carmichaels
8. Leechburg
9. Beaver County Christian School
10. Eden Christian
Players of the Week
Ella Casandra Setter Sr. Union
Keira Kozlowski OH Sr. Bishop Canevin
Addison Cranston Opp. Soph. Eden Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.