ON THIS DATE
July 5
1968 – Pittsburgh's Bob Veale throws a two-hitter, retiring 22 Chicago Cubs in a row between singles in the first and eighth innings, as the Pirates roll to a 4-0 victory at Wrigley Field.
1975 – Chartiers-Houston wrestler Bill DePaoli is named Most Valubale Performer in the National AAU Freestyle tournament in Rock Island, Ill. DePaoli wins five consecutive matches by falls before defeating Oklahoma state champion Doug McHendry 15-2 in the 115-pound final.
1985 – Garry Templeton is intentionally walked four times by the Pirates, tying a major league record set in 1962 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. The fourth free pass, issued in the 12th inning, leads to the Padres shortstop scoring a run, but Pittsburgh comes back with three runs in the bottom of the 12th to win the Three Rivers Stadium contest, 5-4.
2001 – Pirates manager Lloyd McClendon is fined $1,000 for walking off the field with first base in a June 26 game against the Milwaukee Brewers game. The assessment marks the first time a manager pays a penalty for "stealing" a base.
2012 — Harness racing driver Dave Palone breaks Herve Filion’s North American record for career victories when he pilots Herculotte Hanover to victory in the eighth race at The Meadows. The win is the 15,181st of Palone’s 30-year career.