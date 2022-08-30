ON THIS DATE
Aug. 31
1895 – The first professional football game is played between Latrobe and Jeannette. Latrobe pays $10 to quarterback John Brallier for expenses.
1923 – Harry Greb of Pittsburgh wins a decision over Johnny Wilson and becomes the world middleweight boxing champion.
1950 – Vic Furiga pitches a five-hitter as Monongahela defeats Pottstown, 3-1, in Coplay to win the Pennsylvania State American Legion Junior Baseball championship.
1979 – Mike Collis picks up a fumble and returns it 19 yards for a touchdown and visiting Trinity spoils the debut of new Ringgold head coach Bill Connors by defeating the Rams, 14-6.
1979 – Dan Conwell throws touchdown passes of 17 yards to Eric Mogentale and 73 yards to Rick Hogue as Peters Township defeats host Canon-McMillan, 14-0.
1985 – Eric Freiwald rushes for two touchdowns, and Mark Craig and Brian Hilk each score one, as Trinity defeats Washington, 28-6, at College Field. Craig also gains 114 yards. It’s Trinity’s first football victory since Oct. 21, 1983.
1991 – Houston quarterback David Klingler sets an NCAA record with six touchdown passes in the second quarter as the Cougars pound Louisiana Tech 73-3.
1995 – The Pittsburgh Penguins complete a summer roster overhaul by trading defenseman and fan favorite Ulf Samuelsson and left winger Luc Robitaille to the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Sergei Zubov and center Petr Nedved.
1995 – California University linebacker Salento Hudson deflects a two-point conversion pass by Fairmont State with 27 seconds remaining to preserve the Vulcans’ 28-26 season-opening victory at Adamson Stadium. Cal’s Terrin Ash rushes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
1997 – Hugh Baiocchi, playing in his second playoff in two weeks, taps in for par on the sixth extra hole, then watches Bob Duval push a par-saving putt left for his first win on the Senior PGA Tour. The victory in the Pittsburgh Senior Classic at Qucksilver Golf Club is Baiocchi’s first tournament win since 1989 and is worth $165,000.
2001 – Pitcher Danny Almonte, who dominated the Little League World Series with his 70 mph fastballs, is ruled ineligible after government records experts determine he is 14, and that birth certificates showing he is two years younger are false. The finding nullifies all the victories by his Bronx, New York, team, the Rolando Paulino Little League All-Stars.
2002 – The Washington Wild Things advance to the Frontier League championship series by defeating the Kalamazoo Kings 11-3 to complete a first-round series sweep. Josh Loggins and Travis Copley each hit three-run homers for the Wild Things.
2004 – Omar Vizquel went 6-for-7 to tie the American League record for hits for a nine-inning game in Cleveland’s 22-0 victory over the New York Yankees. The 22-0 beating, was the largest loss in the history of the Yankees’ organization. Cleveland matched the largest shutout win in the major leagues since 1900, set by Pittsburgh against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 1975.
2008 – Milwaukee’s CC Sabathia pitched a one-hitter in his latest dominant start, allowing only an infield single by Andy LaRoche in the fifth inning of a 7-0 victory over Pittsburgh.
2012 – Jefferson-Morgan's defense stops Carmichaels running back Josh Mundell at the one-yard line as time expires and the Rockets hold on for a 21-14 season-opening victory.
