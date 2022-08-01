ON THIS DATE
Aug. 2
1979 – New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson is killed in a plane crash practicing takeoffs and landings near his Ohio home.
1985 – The last-place Pittsburgh Pirates trade outfielder George Hendrick and pitchers John Candelaria and Al Holland to the California Angels for outfielder Mike Brown and pitchers pitchers Pat Clements and a player to be named.
1995 – Kevin Stevens, who helped redefine the position of power forward, and Shawn McEachern are traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Boston Bruins in exchange for center Brian Smolinski, right wing Glen Murray and a third-round draft pick.
1997 – Legacy of Power, driven by Ron Pierce, is a 21-to-1 bomber winner of the Delvin Miller Adios at The Meadows, scoring the biggest upset in race history after a controversial judge’s inquiry disqualifies 3-to-2 choice Dream Away.
2005 – In the largest trade in NBA history, Antoine Walker is dealt from Boston to Miami in a transaction involving five teams and 13 players. The Heat acquire point guard Jason Williams and small forward James Posey from Memphis, while the Grizzlies receive guard Eddie Jones from the Heat. The New Orleans Hornets and Utah Jazz also are involved in the deal.
2012 – Former Hillers standout Mark Powell is hired as Trinity High School's wrestling coach.
