ON THIS DATE
Dec. 13
1953 – Pittsburgh’s Jack Butler sets a team record by intercepting four passes as the Steelers hold off Washington 14-13 in the regular-season finale.
1964 – Four area players – Trinity guard Bob Snedeker, Monongahela tackle Jay McCune, Donora tackle Bill Urbanik and Canon-McMillan center Joe Longo – are selected to play for Pennsylvania in the Big 33 Football Classic against Texas.
1975 – Washington High School, with seven individual champions, wins the team title at the California State College holiday wrestling tournament. Wash High’s champions are Frank Rotunda (91 pounds), Kurt Ellis (98), Larry Moore (105), Tom Diamond (112), Doug Henderson (132), Mel Gray (138) and Gary Stone (145).
1983 – Bevin White scores 18 points and Ringgold High School overcomes an 11-point deficit after three quarters to rally and defeat visiting Monessen, 58-55, ending the Rams’ 26-game losing streak.
1984 – Harold Hamlin scores 32 points and Waynesburg College defeats California State 88-73 in the final basketball game at the Yellow Jackets’ College Gym.
1989 – Jefferson-Morgan's Cary Kolat, a defending Class AA state champion, decisions Waynesburg's Dave Thomas, a defending Class AAA state champion, in a 135-pound bout during a non-section match. Kolat's 7-5 victory is not enough for the Rockets as Waynesburg wins in the match 35-21 before a standing-room-only crowd at the J-M gymnasium.
1996 – The Pittsburgh Pirates trade shortstop Jay Bell and third baseman Jeff King to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for third baseman Joe Randa and pitchers Jeff Granger, Jeff Martin and Jeff Wallace.
1996 – Jeremy Donai, a first-year starter, makes eight three-point field goals and scores 48 points to lead Carmichaels to a 76-62 victory over visiting Frazier.
2001 – The Pittsburgh Pirates trade pitcher Todd Ritchie to the Chicago White Sox in a five-player deal. The Pirates acquire three pitchers: Kip Wells, Sean Lowe and Josh Fogg.
2007 – Major League Baseball’s Mitchell Report is released, identifying 85 names to differing degrees in the 409-page document. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is the biggest name linked to illegal use of steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs in the report by former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell.
2009 – Nate Bellhy scores 40 points in Fort Cherry's 79-58 victory over Beth-Center in the consolation game of the Rangers' tip-off tournament.
