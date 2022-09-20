ON THIS DATE
Sept. 23
1960 – Follansbee, W.Va., defeats Avella, 6-0, handing the Eagles their first football loss since late in the 1956 season.
1974 – Ringgold outlasts Brownsville 24-6 in a football game that takes four days to complete. The game begins three days earlier but is suspended because of light failure. The game resumes the next day, only to be suspended again because of a torrential downpour.
1989 – Mapletown's Derek Bochna rushes for 198 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-8 victory over Western Beaver and moves into seventh place on the WPIAL's all-time rushing list with 4,069 yards.
1992 – Manon Rheaume becomes the first woman to play in one of the four major pro sports leagues when she takes the ice in the first period for the NHL expansion Tampa Bay Lightning in an exhibition game. The 20-year-old goalie faces nine shots and allows two goals in St. Louis’ 6-4 victory.
2000 – Quarterback Brian Dawson connects with wide receiver Ryan Silvas nine times for 200 yards and four touchdowns as 11th-ranked Washington & Jefferson defeats Hanover, 50-32, ending the Panthers’ 31-game home winning streak.
2005 – Mapletown scores 22 fourth-quarter points to beat visiting Carmichaels 22-12 and remain undefeated in the Tri-County South Conference. Ryan Geisel scores on runs of 41 and 12 yards for the Maples.
2005 – West Greene’s A.J. Wilson returns two kickoffs for touchdowns, including a 75-yarder with 14 seconds left, to give the Pioneers a 35-31 win over Geibel.
2011 – Shai McKenzie runs for two touchdowns and takes a screen pass 32 yards for another TD as Washington ends South Fayette's 17-game conference winning streak, defeating the Lions 33-14 at Wash High Stadium.
2011 – Marcus Cumpston throws for one touchdown and runs for another as Mapletown snaps a 15-game losing streak with a 22-12 win over visting West Greene.
