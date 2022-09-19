ON THIS DATE
Sept. 20
1969 – Pittsburgh right-hander Bob Moose throws a no-hitter as the Pirates defeat the New York Mets, 4-0, at Shea Stadium. Moose strikes out six and walks three.
1977 – The Pittsburgh Penguins trade center Ron Schock to Buffalo for left wing Brian Spencer.
1982 – The Fort Cherry School District hires Duane Day as the Rangers’ head wrestling coach.
1985 – Kirk Stillmark, who rushes for 160 yards, scores four plays into the game and McGuffey goes on to a 14-0 win over host Beth-Center in a Century Conference game.
1986 – Mario Bongiorni completes 10 of 17 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and the Blue Devils’ Vince Eannace recovers a Bentworth fumble at the Burgettstown 18-yard line late in the game to preserve a 14-13 victory over visiting Bentworth.
1992 – Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Mickey Morandini turns an unassisted triple play in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Three Rivers Stadium.
1996 – Ben Hays returns a punt 75 yards for a touchdown and adds a 59-yard run for a score as Bentworth defeats South Allegheny 21-7 to end the Bearcats’ 52-game football winless streak. Bentworth’s last win came in August of 1991 against Chartiers-Houston, 18-8.
