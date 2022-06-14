ON THIS DATE
June 15
1938 – Johnny Vander Meer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches his second straight no-hit game, defeating the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-0 in the first night game played at Ebbets Field.
1976 – The Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros are “rained in” at the Houston Astrodome as 10 inches of rain falls on the city. Only members of both teams are able to make it to the stadium. Umpires, fans and stadium personnel are unable to make it through the water.
1987 – Canon-McMillan High School hires Tony Ruscitto as its head football coach. Ruscitto was previously the head coach at California and Mon Valley Catholic.
2004 – Jim Gallagher hits a two-run homer, Aaron Janusey adds a solo homer and Jason Conley pitches five strong innings as Peters Township advances to the PIAA Class AAA baseball championship game with a 10-2 victory over Kiski at Shaler High School.
2008 – Down to his last stroke at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods sinks a 12-foot birdie putt to force an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate for the U.S. Open. They finish at 1-under 283, the first time since 2004 that someone breaks par in a U.S. Open.