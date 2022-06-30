July 1
1859 – Amherst defeats Williams 73-32 in the first intercollegiate baseball game.
1917 – Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds pitches complete-game victories in a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Toney throws a three-hitter in each game for 4-1 and 5-1 wins, setting a record for the fewest hits allowed in a doubleheader by a pitcher.
1951 – Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians pitches his third career no-hitter, beating the Detroit Tigers 2-1.
1981 – The Pittsburgh Spirit of the Major Indoor Soccer League hire John Kowalski to be the team’s coach. Kowalski had been coach of the Hartford Hellions.
1990 – Andy Hawkins of the New York Yankees pitched the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and the third in less than 48 hours, but lost 4-0 to the Chicago White Sox on two outfield errors in the eighth inning.
2001 – Waynesburg High School’s Lanfer Simpson and Charleroi’s Shellie Cotton are named the Observer-Reporter’s Boys and Girls Athletes of the Year.
2011 – The Philadelphia Flyers lure forwards Jaromir Jagr and Max Talbot away from the Pittsburgh Penguins on the first day of NHL free agency.
2012 – Washington's Dustin Fuller and Fort Cherry's Jesse Merckle are named the Observer-Reporter Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year, respectively. The duo combined to win 12 medals at the WPIAL and PIAA Track & Field Championships.