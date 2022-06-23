ON THIS DATE

June 25

1948 – Joe Louis knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announces his retirement after the fight.

1950 – Ralph Kiner leads the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 16-11 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field by hitting for the cycle, adding a second home run and driving in eight runs.

1989 – Monessen's Michael Moorer knocks down Leslie Stewart twice in the 8th round to gain a TKO and retain his WBO light heavyweight title.

2003 – Big East Conference members Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) are formally invited to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.

2010 – Arizona’s Edwin Jackson pitches a 1-0 no-hitter against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Jackson, who strikes out six, needs 149 pitches to accomplish the feat, as he walks eight batters and hits another.

2012 – Canon-McMillan catcher Giorgiana Zeremenko, who batted .475 with seven home runs and 31 RBI for the WPIAL-champion Big Macs, is named the Observer-Reporter Softball Player of the Year.

June 26

1968 – St. Louis' Bob Gibson pitches his fifth consecutive shutout as he blanks Pittsburgh, 3-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.

1985 – The Pittsburgh Pirates indefinitely suspend pitcher Rod Scurry for failing to follow a drug aftercare program he began last season following treatment for cocaine dependency.

2014 – The Pittsburgh Penguins trade winger James Neal to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Patric Hornqvist and Nick Spaling.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In