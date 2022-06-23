ON THIS DATE
June 25
1948 – Joe Louis knocks out Jersey Joe Walcott in the 11th round in New York to defend his world heavyweight title. Louis announces his retirement after the fight.
1950 – Ralph Kiner leads the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 16-11 win over the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field by hitting for the cycle, adding a second home run and driving in eight runs.
1989 – Monessen's Michael Moorer knocks down Leslie Stewart twice in the 8th round to gain a TKO and retain his WBO light heavyweight title.
2003 – Big East Conference members Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) are formally invited to join the Atlantic Coast Conference.
2010 – Arizona’s Edwin Jackson pitches a 1-0 no-hitter against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Jackson, who strikes out six, needs 149 pitches to accomplish the feat, as he walks eight batters and hits another.
2012 – Canon-McMillan catcher Giorgiana Zeremenko, who batted .475 with seven home runs and 31 RBI for the WPIAL-champion Big Macs, is named the Observer-Reporter Softball Player of the Year.
June 26
1968 – St. Louis' Bob Gibson pitches his fifth consecutive shutout as he blanks Pittsburgh, 3-0, in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
1985 – The Pittsburgh Pirates indefinitely suspend pitcher Rod Scurry for failing to follow a drug aftercare program he began last season following treatment for cocaine dependency.
2014 – The Pittsburgh Penguins trade winger James Neal to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Patric Hornqvist and Nick Spaling.