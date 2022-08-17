ON THIS DATE
Aug. 18
1934 – Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Fame right-fielder Roberto Clemente was born in Carolina, Puerto Rico.
1972 – Washington, managed by Lonnie Bristor, secures a spot in the Pony League World Series for the first time since 1960 by defeating Upper St. Clair 9-1 in the finals of the host division tournament at Washington Park. Scott Stephens pitches a five-hitter, Dennis Siedlak drives in three runs and Jeff McClay hits a solo home run.
1985 – Pitcher Tim Morgan wins his second game in three nights as Washington rallies to defeat Honolulu, 5-2, in the Pony league World Series. Morgan strikes out 12 in pitching a three-hitter. Washington takes the lead for good in the third inning on Jeff Barr’s two-run single.
1988 – Three Seoul, Korea pitchers throw a combined no-hitter as the Asia-Pacific Zone champions defeat LaMesa, Calif., 15-0, to win the Pony League World Series.
1989 – The Detroit Drive defeat the Pittsburgh Gladiators 39-26 in the Arena Football League championship game.
1998 – Pinch-hitter P.J. Hughes, in his first at-bat of the Pony League World Series, smacks a home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and give Washington a 3-2 victory over Pasadena, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.