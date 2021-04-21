National Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday but hours may vary by site.

Drug Take Back locations

National Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday but hours may vary by site.

Washington County

Canonsburg Police Department – Shop ‘N Save, 617 W. Pike St.

Carroll Township and Monongahela Police Departments – Drive up at Monongahela Valley Hospital

Cecil Township Police Department – Dollar General Store, 3575 Millers Run Road

Chartiers Township Police Department – Police station

McDonald Police Department – Police station

Burgettstown Police Department – Police station

Mount Pleasant Township Police Department – Police station

Peters Township Police Department – Giant Eagle, Heisler’s Market, The Country Store and Rite Aid

Smith Township Police Department – Police station

South Strabane Township Police Department – Police station

Washington Health System Police Department – Washington Hospital

Washington Police Department – Police station

Greene County

Greene County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

