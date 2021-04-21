National Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday but hours may vary by site.
Drug Take Back locations
National Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday but hours may vary by site.
Washington County
Canonsburg Police Department – Shop ‘N Save, 617 W. Pike St.
Carroll Township and Monongahela Police Departments – Drive up at Monongahela Valley Hospital
Cecil Township Police Department – Dollar General Store, 3575 Millers Run Road
Chartiers Township Police Department – Police station
McDonald Police Department – Police station
Burgettstown Police Department – Police station
Mount Pleasant Township Police Department – Police station
Peters Township Police Department – Giant Eagle, Heisler’s Market, The Country Store and Rite Aid
Smith Township Police Department – Police station
South Strabane Township Police Department – Police station
Washington Health System Police Department – Washington Hospital
Washington Police Department – Police station
Greene County
Greene County Fairgrounds, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.