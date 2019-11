Photo courtesy of Matthew Staniszewski

From left are Dave Lambie, assistant director of nursing at DreamLife Recovery; Todd Barton, director of human resources of DreamLife; Matt Staniszewski, Washington councilman; Mark Kennison, Washington business owner; Dr. Gina Marchando, executive director of DreamLife; Amy Rhoades, vice president of clinical services at DreamLife; and Lindsey Peden, lead therapist at DreamLife.