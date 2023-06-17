Here is a story with a twist – actually many twists.
Anastasia Barr-Whiteman and Gemma Ross had met while serving on an American Cancer Society committee in Washington. Ross was a co-owner of the Pretzels Plus store in Washington Crown Center, and one day this spring mentioned to Barr-Whiteman that “we’re going to shut the doors” on the business she and Sharon Crile operated for 19 years.
Instead of closing, Barr-Whiteman urged Ross to seek a buyer. “I told her that we’d try to help you sell,” Anastasia said. Another twist followed.
“Ultimately, my husband, Andrew, and I ended up buying,” Barr-Whiteman said, laughing.
On Sept. 1, the Carmichaels couple will assume ownership of the neatly appointed store and Crile and Ross will retire – which, according to Crile, “we’re definitely” ready to do.
“I liked the work or I wouldn’t have done it for 19 years,” she said. “I really enjoyed working with people. I can’t say we had no bad times, but it’s been good.”
Ross agreed. “I’ve been retired three times from different places. The store was a journey that I did love, but it’s time to give it up.”
In the meantime, the Whitemans are consulting with the current owners, learning what they can about this franchise shop situated outside the North Franklin mall’s food court. The menu includes freshly baked pretzels, pretzel bites, custom cookie cakes, smoothies, soft drinks and sandwiches on a pretzel roll.
Barr-Whiteman said she and her husband will retain the store’s other employees, two young women, one of whom is Crile’s daughter, Renee.
“This is super exciting,” Barr-Whiteman said. “When this opportunity came up, we couldn’t pass on it. The current owners want the legacy to continue and we do too. We hope we can bring that same vibe with a newer feel.”
She had lofty praise for Crile and Ross, two longtime Washington residents who overcame a trying start at Pretzels Plus.
“You hear about how much they went through when they purchased the store,” Barr-Whiteman said. That happened when women couldn’t get business loans. You see the progression they’ve made, and you see the mall’s ups and downs. It’s really amazing seeing so much love for Gemma and Sharon on social media.”
The current owners have deep professional roots in Washington County as well. Crile said she worked for 30 years at Lang’s, a women’s fashion store once located in Washington Mall. Ross was employed at Brockway Glass in Canton Township.
Ross is a 78-year-old with a zest for life. She was born in Italy and arrived in the city when she was 3. Ross is well known in the area, especially for the food she prepares for Pony League play.
The Whitemans likewise have strong ties to the area. Anastasia is from Avella, and Andrew, a former Marine, grew up in the Lincoln Hill section of North Franklin. Both already have jobs – she owns ABW Marketing, a partner with Reimagine Main Street; he works in the coal industry for the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Oh, and still another twist. Ross was not surprised the Whitemans bought Pretzels Plus. “From the beginning, I thought they’d be the ones to buy,” she said. “Anastasia will do a good job. They’re the right people getting into this.”
Peters Chamber
After 11 years, Brian Schill has voluntarily stepped down as executive director of the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce. The chamber board made the announcement last week. Wednesday was his final day.
The board, in a statement, thanked “Brian for all his years of service. He rescued the organization in 2012 when the prior executive director, Carol Foley, unexpectedly passed away. Brian was able to grow the chamber and make it one of the top 15 chambers in Southwestern Pennsylvania.”
Schill said in the news release: “I have had the privilege of working with our communities, members, board and staff ... and would like to thank each and every one of you for your longstanding friendship and partnership. I want to enjoy the summer with my family and take care of the honey-do list, then we’ll see where life takes me from there.”
The board has selected a steering committee to search for a new executive director. Staffers Amy Petro and Kelly Caldwell are handling chamber operations.
Peters’ chamber has been in existence for nearly 70 years.
Moving on
Nate Regotti, who had been chief of staff to retired state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, has a new job.
Regotti, an experienced government affairs and communications professional, has joined McNees Strategic Solutions Group as an affairs specialist. He is the first Pittsburgh-based team member for MSSG, a government affairs and grassroots advocacy firm. Regotti will serve clients from McNees Wallace & Nurick’s office in downtown Pittsburgh.
Regotti most recently was senior manager of government and external affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region.
State Farm wins
For the 15th time, State Farm insurance agency has received the annual Bronze President’s Volunteer Service Award from Junior Achievement in Washington D.C.
Locally, the agency supports Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania – and has done so since 2004. State Farm has donated more than $272,000 to support local programming.
Megan Chicone, owner of State Farm locations in Peters and Robinson townships, led the local volunteer effort to assist Junior Achievement’s Biztown program.
