The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. Information in Friday’s newspaper about a program earlier in the day was incorrect.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.