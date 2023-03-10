Over the past four years, Connellsville Area High School AP Computer Science Principles teacher Amy Witt has had several bright and talented students pass through her classroom.
And some of the most creative and impressive projects Witt has seen have been produced by the females in her programming classes, who went on to major in the male-dominated fields of computer science and engineering.
Connellsville High School is working to bridge that gap.
Connellsville has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.
Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded access to girls in AP computer science courses.
"Technology has changed the face of how we live our lives over the last decade, and now more than ever having a diversified team of programmers is extremely important," said Witt. "If we can continue to show females their place in this field, they can continue to help improve the programming world for all of society."
More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2021-22 school year.
"We congratulate Amy Witt and her efforts, and our guidance department and the young ladies for participating in those classes," said Dr. Joseph Bradley, superintendent of Connellsville Area School District. "We encourage all our young ladies to get into those non-traditional fields, We're seeing a lot of growth in participation in (computer science classes) and a lot of confidence. We don't think (female students) feel any intimidation in those academic areas."
Trevor Packer, College Board Head of the AP Program, called computer science “the source code of our economy and so much of our daily lives.”
“In the five years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools ... welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”
AP Computer Science Principles is a college-level course that introduces students to the field of computer science.
Overall, female participation in the AP computer science courses has increased 103% since 2017, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students.
In Witt's AP Computer Science Principles class, 11 of her 20 students are female.
Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity, and representation. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $97,430 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the five million people in computing occupations.
Among young women, those who try AP Computer Science in high school are 10 times more likely to major in computer science.
But female students remain underrepresented in high school computer science classes, accounting for just 33% of AP Computer Science Principles participants and 25% of AP Computer Science A participants.
Witt said that the computer science field has long been dominated by men, but believes women offer an approach to coding that goes beyond sequence and efficiency.
Said Witt, "Women, now more than ever, can help shape that change with the same passion, multi-tasking, and out-of-the-box thinking that is needed to not only produce great code but ethical, diversified coding in the tech world that helps eliminate bias."
