Q. I have a number of questions I’d like your perspective on. My mom and dad argue about politics and me.
Why me? Well, I like politics.
I want to major in political science in college and hope to run for office someday. I want to know what’s happening. Here are my questions: How do I get my mom to understand I am old enough to learn about what’s happening in our nation? She gets upset and wants me to stay away from the news because she says it’s so awful. Am I too young?
My dad, on the other hand, wants me to read the news but only the news sites he likes. How do I get him to understand that I have my own opinions and values and they are not always the same as his?
For example, he doesn’t take COVID-19 seriously at all. He doesn’t mask. He makes fun of people who do. My mom’s mom is the best person. She’s kind of old and weak. My mom and me won’t let my dad visit her. We don’t visit her either. We leave her groceries and make sure she’s OK. My dad gets all mad and yells, but so far, he does listen to us. He’s not a bad dad, he just gets all weirded out after he’s been online.
Finally, how can I run for office when I’m older. Or is that a crazy dream?
17-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: Outstanding questions! You are thinking and looking forward to your future. I admire your attitude.
I will answer your questions in the order you asked them, but I first want to share something important. Trust your thoughts as you mature. You are very insightful. Your opinions and values are forming and are worthy.
1. Your mom wants to protect you. How can you reassure her? Many parents try to protect their children. You are no longer a child but it can be tough for parents to admit a teen’s growth. When your mom looks at you, she sees the baby and toddler and grade school student you were.
How do you react when you read something negative in the news? Do you feel anxious? A caring parent may want to shield you from negativity. If you are coping, share with her. If you do feel anxious, share the way you handle the anxiety. My instincts tell me your mom will listen to you. Include her in your thoughts.
If you can process what you read and hear, I think you are at an excellent age to begin showing interest in the way our nation works. You are not too young.
2. It sounds as if your parents are on opposing sides politically. Please do not blame yourself for their disagreements. Be respectful, but tell your dad you are growing and learning, and the only way for you to form your own identity and self-worth is to make your own choices.
Fact checking in today’s world is important. I try to read news from different points of view. If you feel safe, perhaps you could share your opinions with you dad.
If you think he will be angry, it is OK to avoid controversial topics.
Protecting your grandma during a pandemic is good public health and shows your love for her. Call her often, connect via video if possible. I’m sure she misses seeing her family. You don’t need to be in the same room to show your love for her.
3. It is not a crazy dream to run for office. You are our future. I respect and honor your generation. I’m counting on people like you to continue the work of government and take over leadership one day.
I love your enthusiasm and passion for our country. Selecting a college political science major is a good first start, but you don’t need to wait for graduation to start getting involved in your community.
Connect with your local elected officials. Ask to meet with them. Share your thoughts. Starting with local government is wise. Volunteer. Serve on committees. If there are no young people on committees, tell them your voice is important and help them start listening to teens.
I’m proud of you. What a great set of questions for the new year!
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.