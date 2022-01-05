Well, it’s finally here: A new year, the start of a new month and finally some chillier weather that feels more like winter.
We made it through 2021.
How are you doing?
I know we all thought after 2020 that we could endure anything, but then 2021 brought us such nasty surprises as the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus and the wheels just about came off everything again as we stumbled toward the end of the year.
2020 was a blur because much of it was spent inside my house during the COVID-19 lockdown or working from home, eating takeout and laying on my couch.
I had high hopes for 2021 as we emerged from quarantines, saw vaccinations progress and actually went out to dinner. We took some nice vacation and attended college football games. The next thing I knew, it was time for Christmas and New Year’s Eve all over again.
Boy, did the year fly by quickly!
My New Year’s resolution last year was to try to be more kind. I always vow to lose weight and exercise, so that’s just a given. But I must say that I believe I was fairly successful in my kindness resolution last year because I think I just relaxed, chilled out more and didn’t sweat the small stuff as much. I really am trying to put myself in the other person’s shoes and just, as Taylor Swift sang, “Shake It Off!”
In that spirit, my New Year’s resolution for 2022 is, “Less swearing, more kindness, patience and yoga.”
The swearing thing is a struggle.
It’s just a lazy habit or something one does for effect and I really need to not do it. I always joke that I learned to swear like a sailor by being a member of the band’s drumline, in college and high school. I thought I’d heard just about everything until I walked into a newsroom for the first time. Let me tell you, journalists are no saints when it comes to swearing either.
I’m thinking of creating a swear jar and adding a dime for every time I swear. Then I can donate the money to charity at the end of 2022. If I cut down on swearing, great. If not, at least I’ll have contributed to a good cause.
The kindness and patience are a work in progress, but I have taken steps forward and don’t succumb to road rage gestures or profanities as much as I used to. As for yoga, I’ve taken a few classes through the years and occasionally try to follow some videos online.
I find it tough to breathe, concentrate and relax when I’m constantly trying to turn my head to see exactly how the instructor got into that contorted position. Hopefully, it’ll get easier as I learn more. Happy New Year to you and yours and here’s to a safe and healthy 2022!
