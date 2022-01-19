Have you driven on the new Southern Beltway yet?
I finally did and it was like unwrapping a present on Christmas morning: The long wait, the high amount of anticipation and lots of excitement while wondering what exactly was beneath the wrapping or – in this case – beyond the “road closed” signs.
For months and months now, I’ve driven alongside everyone else through the construction zone that stretches from just before the Southpointe exit off Interstate 79 all the way to just near the rest stop just before the Bridgeville exit. Each week, it seemed the traffic patterns would change as they added lanes and completed bridges. The long stretch of the 45-mph construction zone speed limit and piles of orange cones and concrete barriers made me wonder what in the world they were actually building. When the new section of I-376 between Southpointe and Pittsburgh International Airport finally opened this fall, I couldn’t wait to drive it.
It took a few weeks until I had a reason to actually use the new road. The only reason I really would ever take it would be to go to the airport and when I looked up the mileage, I was surprised to learn it is almost exactly the same mileage from my house to the airport whether I go via the Parkway West or the new Southern Beltway.
Taking the new toll road cuts down the trip by 0.7 miles for me.
How could this be?
Wasn’t the whole purpose to alleviate traffic on the parkway and cut down on drive time for us folks from Washington County? Now that whole 0.7 miles saved would be great if it were free – but it’s not. The new Southern Beltway comes with a price since it’s a toll road and a one-way trip to the airport will cost you $3.90. You have to ask yourself, is driving about two miles less worth the additional $7.80 round trip?
I pondered that question on the way to my recent 6 a.m. flight with no other cars on the road.
To Beltway or not to Beltway? That was the question.
With no traffic, it wouldn’t take any more time to just go the old route. Still, I found myself veering into the exit lane at the last minute and soon I was zipping along the brand new pavement all by myself.
It was glorious.
Thoughts of Germany’s speed limitless autobahn came to mind, though, I restrained myself and did not put the pedal to the metal. Yes, the threat of a speeding ticket was a deterrent for me along with signs that read, “Watch for deer.” The new route seemed to cut about 10 minutes off my trip and it sure seemed a lot faster.
Is that worth the extra toll every time? Probably not.
But it sure is a fun road to drive.
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.