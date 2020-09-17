Education matters to me. I know education is more than academics. Socialization, peer competition, sports, theater, concerts, clubs, interactions with teachers and mentors, just hanging out in the cafeteria. So much is different this new school year.
I am thrilled to spend time with young people. I asked them how they felt now that they were back in school:
I’m so happy I’m not stuck in the house all day. No offense mom and dad and my brothers. I was really kinda tired of you.
12-year-old
I lost so much from my senior year. I had images in my mind of graduation that never happened. You know what’s funny, though? I’m proud of myself. I’m a better person now than I was in March. I learned how strong I could be. College is different than normal, too, I guess, but it’s my first year and I’m loving it so far. It’s normal for me.
18-year-old
My school is hybrid. I thought I would hate it, but I don’t. I get to see my friends twice a week and doing remote the rest of the time isn’t as hard as it was in the spring, when everything was online. I wouldn’t have chosen this, but I know I can handle it.
15-year-old
I feel like some of my teachers are just doing the bare minimum, you know? I like school and I like academics. I need to take SATs this year and think about colleges. I wonder if SATs will matter anymore. My guidance counselor told us to get involved in community service and extracurriculars to make our college applications strong. It’s hard to do that now. I’m hoping things get better after the first of the year.
16-year-old
I started sixth grade this fall and that’s weird. My parents have been preparing me for this huge change when I would meet a lot of new kids. Nope. I feel like I’m in a bubble with the kids who go to school the two days I’m there. It’s interesting. I think I like that there are fewer kids.
12-year-old
We’re all remote. I’m done with that.
15-year-old
I love that I can see my school guidance counselor again. She gets me.
13-year-old
I feel like I’m grieving what could have been. That sounds dramatic, but it’s true. There are experiences I’ve lost that will never come back. In time, I guess this whole mess will make me stronger, but right now, I’m mostly angry.
18-year-old
My parents both work from home, and that’s OK, but I can’t lie. When I heard we were going back to school full time, I did a little dance inside. They’re good parents, but … wow. I needed a break.
14-year-old
I miss a lot of stuff. I miss riding the bus. My mom takes me to school and picks me up. I miss just hanging out before and after class. I miss eating lunch in the cafeteria. I also am happy. I’m happy to be back at school, even if its hybrid. I’m happy to see my friends. I’m happy two days of the week I don’t need to learn online, even though I’m good at online stuff. Sometimes I look around at the way things have changed and I pinch myself because it’s hard to remember how it was before COVID-19.
13-year-old
My pap is pretty old and he’s had cancer. I’m just glad he hasn’t caught COVID-19. I want him to see me graduate from high school and college, so I don’t mind any inconvenience I need to make to keep him safe.
17-year-old
My gram says we need to all take care of one another and pray for things to get better. I listen to her. She gives me hope. Right now, I’m just glad I can play football.
15-year-old
My teachers are doing a great job. It’s not easy, but they’re putting their hearts into this. For us. I never thought of it before, but I think I might want to be a teacher when I’m a grown up. Teachers do a very important job.
12-year-old
