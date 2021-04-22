May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
On May 1st, I will launch Nonnie Talks about Mental Health, the 12th volume of my Nonnie Series™ of books for third through eighth graders and the trusted adults in their lives.
It is also the last book in the series.
I want to thank all who reviewed and consulted on these books and the talented artist, Alice Burroughs, who made the characters of Tamika, Alex, their friends, and Nonnie come alive.
Each Nonnie book addresses a challenging topic. Using an interactive, caring and honest approach, I strive to open conversations and encourage communication and connection between young people and the adults who love and teach them.
Each book is reviewed by three focus groups of young people: Children in grades third and fourth, those in grades five and six, and young people in grades seven and eight. I love their input and always edit the books after we meet. I’d like to share some of the wisdom from the focus groups for Nonnie Talks about Mental Health.
Third, fourth gradersI like the way Tamika and Alex help each other. I learned it’s good to tell a trusted adult if you feel sad like Alex.
— Third grader
Nope, I never heard of mental health or depression before. It’s OK. I was interested anyway and my mom liked reading the book with me. I like to make her feel happy.
— Third grader
I felt lost when our school shut down, too. It helped to read about Alex and the way he felt just like I did.
— Fourth grader
I figured if I wasn’t always happy there was something wrong with me. Nonnie says everybody feels sad sometimes. Good. I guess I’m not that weird.
— Fourth grader
Fifth, sixth graders
My dad was depressed and had to go to a hospital to get better. He sees a doctor every week. He’s a lot better now.
— Fifth grader
When my meemaw got cancer I think I was just like Alex in the book. I didn’t want that to happen to her. But then you talked about chemo, losing hair and loving someone when things are hard. So, I read the book with my mom and my meemaw and that was good. Until then, my meemaw didn’t think I needed to talk about it and my mom didn’t know how to talk about it. If I’m ever a mom, I’m going to talk with my kids about everything.
— Fifth grader
Last year my friend’s big sister did the same thing as LeBron’s friend Josh in the book. She took half a bottle of her mom’s pain pills and went to the hospital. I’m glad there were people to help her. This book helped me see she can get better.
— Sixth grader
I’m glad you talked about addiction in the book. Not too much, which made me happy, but just enough so I felt like someone else could see how tough it is when a grown up you love is addicted.
— Sixth grader
Seventh, eighth graders
I have social anxiety and ADHD. Sometimes I am depressed. The book made me feel like I’m not alone.
— Seventh grader
My mom always told me I wasn’t the only person in my class who didn’t feel like they fit in. I didn’t believe her. Then, she asked me if I wanted to be in this group and I got the book. I read it in one night. It’s a good feeling to know you’re not the only one, even if it means my mom was right.
— Seventh grader
Like the character Holly in the book, I had to spend a week in a psych hospital. When I came home, it was like nobody wanted to talk about it. Everyone pretty much acted like nothing happened. My friend did the focus group with you for Nonnie Talks about Death and she asked my mom to sign me up for this one. I wish I’d had this book in the hospital or at least right after I got home. My parents sat down with me and we read it. It helped us talk.
— Eighth grader
My best friend’s older brother took his own life two years ago. He was 17. I will never ever forget the funeral. You ask me if children are too young for this topic. I say absolutely not. I was certainly affected by this death. Thank you for writing this book.
— Eighth grader
