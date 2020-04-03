Someday the social commentators will look back on this time as the golden age of internet comedy. Those of you who haven’t been on social media are missing some hilarious stuff.
All this isolation and boredom is making us more creative, and probably funnier.
Most of social media knows where the line is. People sick and dying: not funny. Talking dogs whining about having to go on 30 walks a day: funny.
A few of my Facebook friends send me a curated collection of funny stuff every day, including this one from Gina:
“We’re all just a few weeks away from knowing everyone’s true hair color.”
I look in the mirror at the gray streak where my part’s supposed to be, and I know this is so true. As a viewer, I was waiting for the day when the hair and makeup people stopped going to work at the networks. That day arrived this week when the normally perfectly-coiffed Gayle King appeared on “CBS This Morning” from her home, looking like the rest of us.
There are funny columns about people who have crushes on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Me, I think Dr. Fauci is looking dreamier by the day. That Newsome guy in California is no Quasimodo, either.
Mothers got their own comedy industry up and going a week into the homeschooling. A favorite:
“Homeschooling curriculum for today: Honors vacuuming and AP Laundry.”
Of course, an idle mind is the devil’s playground. Apparently you can build a bagpipe using a garbage bag, two cheap recorder flutes and some air. I haven’t tried it, but the person who posted it said it really works.
Someone sewed tiny face masks and put them on Easter Peep candy. Kashmiri goats are roaming a deserted neighborhood in Wales.
And the toilet paper memes.
I did my own version of that Monday when I put a candle in the middle of a roll of toilet paper and sent a photo of it to my mom for her birthday.
Everybody’s making fun of their “coronafluff.” It won’t be so funny when we have to return to work and actually wear pants with a zipper and a button, but for now, misery is loving the silly company.
Stranded sports fans rejoiced this week when they realized the Pirates are tied for first place.
Some people are predicting a spike in divorce cases when this is all over. Others are waiting for a baby boom come Christmas. That generation will be called “coronials.” Fifteen years from now those kids will be our “quaranteens.”
Perhaps the most entertaining of all have been the songs. Do yourself a favor and google a bearded, piano-playing man singing “Stay the (expletive deleted) at Home!”
Maybe we’ve all been funny all along, but never had the time to express it. It’s been said that it’s more difficult to write funny than to write serious, and I’m probably exhibit No. 1 of that.
Like most of us, I don’t really feel very funny these days – anxiety is taking up too much of my head space. And although I might not be able to write much good humorous content today, I still have enough of a sense of humor to laugh when something is funny.
Call it gallows humor. Call it inappropriate. Call if politically incorrect.
But go ahead, we all can use a good laugh right about now.