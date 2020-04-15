We’re halfway through the month of April and that means we have about two weeks left on the current stay-at-home directives because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How are you holding up so far?
I’m doing pretty well in some facets of this situation, but not so well with others.
Last week, my TV station started having us broadcast all of our weather segments from home apart from severe weather coverage. This week, I’m working from home every day and am starting to develop a routine. It’s tough because my shift changes depending on the day of the week.
I have to admit that I have had to remind myself what day it is more often than normal. I nearly forgot to write this column because I lost track of what the date was.
The technology learning curve for this home weather studio setup has been steep. Each day seems to be more stressful than the next trying to make sure the weather graphics, lighting, monitor and live shot on my smart phone is working for our newscasts. My stress level is actually higher now than when I’m in working in the studio.
The upshot is that I can do it all in my fuzzy slippers.
Not being around people has actually not bothered me. I’ve lived alone for a large part of my life, so I was “social distancing” long before it was mandated.
I am so busy with work and work-related issues along with household chores and projects that I really haven’t had time to miss being around people. When I have ventured out for a few days at work or to the grocery store a few times, it was actually nice to have zero traffic and a bit more breathing room.
Maybe the reclusive Howard Hughes was onto something – apart from the not bathing issue.
Of course, I want everything open and back to “normal” as soon as we can manage it. But I do find people’s complaints of cabin fever amusing since society has become increasingly “socially distant” over the past decade. More and more people already work from home, order food delivery, buy everything on the internet and opt to stay in and “Netflix and chill” rather than going out anywhere.
No one goes to malls or brick and mortar stores anymore, so they’re all closing. Amazon deliveries rule the world. So how is this “stay at home” order anything different than what a large portion of society was already doing?
It will be interesting to see how society reacts once everything is allowed to reopen. I hope it is soon and that those who are out of work and struggling will be able to recover.
Once we get the all clear, I will ditch my hermit-like behavior, try to be as social as possible and patronize as many local businesses as I can.
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.