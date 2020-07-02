I was asked to offer my opinion about mask wearing. I decided it would be more fun and educational if I asked young people their thoughts. I typically ask our peer educators to respond in my column, but I posted this topic on social media, so I haven’t interacted with all of the writers. I honor young voices.
The following comments were not edited for content.
I believe that masks are crucial in stopping the spread of coronavirus, as they reduce the chance of contracting it by 70%. They are simple to use, easy to get or make, and don’t disturb anything but your outfit.
– Jasmine Amaya, 14
Personally, I believe it’s disrespectful and inconsiderate to not wear a mask. It’s just like someone telling you to wear a shirt when you go out. It shouldn’t be questionable. Now, yes, I don’t think it really helps as much as it’s said, but if it can help another person even 2%, it should be done.
– LaShauna Carruthers, 17
I think everyone should be wearing a mask. If you’re not wearing a mask when you go out, you’re being selfish. It’s a piece of fabric that can save lives. Wear the mask.
– Rowan Curry, 15
It’s odd with people wearing masks just because this isn’t something that happens in everyone’s lifetime. I think the whole process of refusing to wear a mask, though, is a joke and threatening to sue the businesses who require one just adds insult to injury.
– Hunter Czajkowski
When asked how I feel about masks in public I have many feelings. I do not like wearing a mask because after some time I feel uncomfortable and restricted with it on, however, I believe it is a necessity and our responsibility to wear them in public. I feel we need to take accountability to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our masks so they not only protect me, but also those around me. I feel as though people wore the masks in the beginning when we were in the red and yellow phase because they were taking the pandemic much more seriously, but now that we are in the green phase, people do not necessarily wear them as much even though we still do not have a vaccine for this pandemic. I will continue to wear my mask to protect my family, others and myself in the community even though it does not always make me feel comfortable.
– Elizabeth Engle, 13
I feel like people should still use masks. With the increasing number of people with COVID-19 we should feel the need to wear a mask even more. The main reason we are supposed to wear masks is to keep our germs to ourselves. We should show this courtesy and keep people in our community safe.
– Willow Maffio, 16
I personally understand the purpose of using masks, but I don’t feel like we’re doing it anywhere near right. Using cloth masks, or re-using real ones, only traps in our sweat, oil, dirt and any germs we have breathed in and out. Taking them on and off and shoving them in our bags/pockets also mixes all the germs together and seems to render them useless. When worn once, properly, it makes sense. However, businesses not providing them for their workplace and/or not enforcing mask-wearing among customers also shows how ineffective the masks are. I know and understand the science, but there can’t and won’t be any laws placed to force them to be worn – and there shouldn’t be. Unfortunately, it’s a lose-lose no matter how we put it together because there is no way that proper masks could ever be provided, worn properly and disposed of in a way that doesn’t pose a possible threat to others.
– Toni Maurer
I think masks are very important and people who refuse to wear them are selfish. Masks help to prevent the spread of germs and anything contagious like the coronavirus. When people don’t wear a mask, they are essentially saying that their comfort is more important than somebody else staying alive. Unless there is a legitimate medical reason why they can’t wear masks, people absolutely should be wearing them. I’ve even seen stories about people with asthma or other breathing issues wearing masks because it’s the right thing to do. It is also infuriating that people are creating fake medical cards to try and get out of wearing masks in public. The Department of Justice had to issue a statement saying that the cards were fake. I believe that people would be angry if their ill family member’s doctor decided not to wear a mask because it puts their family members at risk. It’s the same thing in every day life. Overall, I think that people need to educate themselves and start being more empathetic toward other people and those people’s well-being.
– Angela Pinkerton, 18
I understand that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and after so long it feels like you’re breathing nothing but hot air. But take it from a person who had to wear one for their construction job, it’s much better to be uncomfortable now than to be coughing up gunk later and possibly causing actual harm.
– Landan Weakland, 21
Have a question? Send it to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski’s email podmj@healthyteens.com.