For 90 minutes, the wrestling teams at Waynesburg and Canon-McMillan put on a wonderful show last week.
The two teams, so steeped in tradition, showed how great the sport can be for fans.
The teams were battling for the Section 4-AAA team title. Canon-McMillan head coach Jeff Havelka had maneuvered his team to make up for the loss of injured heavyweight Gio Ramos and nearly upended the Raiders.
After 14 hard-fought bouts, Waynesburg came away with a victory by the 10th tie-breaking criteria, the number of nearfall points.
For nearly 10 minutes while the criteria was being applied, no one was sure who won the match, which ended in a 30-30 tie. It was strange to watch the large crowd inside Waynesburg’s gymnasium stand around, not knowing how to react.
When the announcement was made, Waynesburg had a victory and Canon-McMillan had earned a great deal of respect from the fans for its performance.
The hero for Waynesburg was Noah Tustin, who somehow managed to free himself from a cradle that would’ve certainly ended in a pin that would’ve given the Big Macs a victory in the dual meet. Instead, Tustin managed to pin Tyler Rohaley to win the 195-pound bout, saving Waynesburg and stopping Canon-McMillan’s section team tournament winning streak at 18.
The sport needs more matches like this one.
And it just might happen this week, Saturday, in fact, at Norwin High School. That’s where the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament semifinals (4 p.m.) and finals (6 p.m.) will be held.
If the two teams to meet again, will the outcome be different? Here is one writer’s prediction for this possible rematch and the remainder of the tournament.
Class AAA
Waynesburg is the top seed and Seneca Valley is No. 2, followed by Canon-McMillan and Hempfield. The unknown here is Seneca valley, a talented team up and down the lineup and one that is easily capable of winning this tournament.
What’s interesting about the bottom part of the bracket is that Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley did not meet in the regular season. The two teams did compete in the Super Quad at Kiski High School Dec. 20, just not against each other.
Canon-McMillan defeated Hempfield and Kiski in that event. But the Big Macs did so with Ramos in the lineup. I see Seneca Valley spoiling the rematch by winning a close one in the semifinals.
Waynesburg should not have a problem making it to the finals. The Raiders have never competed in the PIAA Team Tournament but that streak will be stopped this season.
In the finals, I see Seneca Valley matching up better in the middle, especially with returning state champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Dylan Chappel, Chanz Shearer, Antonio Amelio and Drew Vlasnik – all ranked – coming at you in some order from 132-158. The flip to decide choice will be crucial.
Canon-McMillan will finish third and make the trip to Hershey for the state event.
Class AA
Burrell has won the title 13 straight times and it might be fashionable to pick one of the up-and-coming teams, such as Burgettstown, McGuffey or Quaker Valley. But the Buccaneers and their fans believe winning the team title is their birthright.
Until another team actually comes in and knocks them out, I’ll stay with a safe bet. Burrell will beat Burgettstown in the final in a closer-than-expected match. And McGuffey will take third place and earn a spot in Hershey.
