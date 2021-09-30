Q. Is it true that a pet can help make a person less stressed? Ever since school opened back up I feel scared a lot. It’s not just one thing, it’s lots of things. Like, I get nervous on the bus. Everyone seems to be taller and look older more than me. I hate getting called on at school. Last year we were virtual and I could hide behind my screen.
Now everyone sees me.
I read that a dog can help with stress. I don’t think my parents would mind a dog as long as I take care of it. Would it be OK to just ask them for a pet and not tell them that I think I need it because I’m a mess? I mean, couldn’t I just ask for a dog?
In case my parents figure it out, they’re pretty smart, is it true a pet can help me?
13-year-old
Mary Jo’s Response: I love the idea of a pet for you! Yes, a pet can help you.
Many people enjoy pets as companions. Connecting with a pet is a proven way to feel better. The hormones in our bodies – the chemicals keeping us functioning – are affected by interaction with pets.
Studies show simply petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol. Pets can help lower blood pressure and improve a person’s mood. Social interaction between people and their dogs increases levels of oxytocin. Oxytocin, often called the “feel-good hormone,” it is the same hormone that bonds mothers to babies at birth.
Let’s analyze your stress.
What you’re feeling isn’t uncommon right now. Adjusting to school changes can upset a young person’s sense of stability. Changes outside our control can make us anxious.
Talking about this with your parents is key. You say your parents are pretty smart.
They are also committed to your well-being. Share your feelings about moving back to in-person school. Sure, you could just ask for a dog, but wanting a pet is a symptom of your emotional needs. Your parents need to know how you feel and why you want a dog. They can help you. Admit you feel like a mess.
You’re also starting puberty, which explains your differences in size and height from students on your bus. Again, this is a great conversation to have with your parents. Puberty can be tough at any time. Seek support at home. Talk with your pediatrician. Find friends who like the things you like. Take puberty a day at a time.
A pet is also a wonderful way to learn responsibility. As a pet owner, you will care for another living thing. You will learn to feed your pet, give your dog exercise and clean up after your pet.
Please remember you are worthy.
There are other young people who feel as you do. Our Common Ground Teen Center, 92 N. Main Street, is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. We have Dungeons & Dragons Club, Book/Writers Club, Cooking Club, Games Night, Art Club and Peer Education.
You are very welcome. Join us, you will be accepted and respected. You’re not alone.
Peer Educator Response: Pets can definitely help a person’s moods. They provide physical contact and someone to talk with, even if they don’t answer back. A pet can be an unwavering companion. Please be responsible. If your moods lead to depression, a pet could be neglected. Talk with your mom and dad.
