Have you eaten out lately or at all since March?
It’s a slippery slope.
I’ve ordered takeout during the pandemic to help my favorite restaurants stay in business and because I hate cooking. Once they opened for outdoor dining, I was excited to have someone else cook for me and to be somewhere other than inside my house.
I realize what I’m about to write will probably anger those who work in the restaurant industry and I know the situation is untenable. Still, I can’t keep silent anymore. Most of my attempts at eating out have been a bit frightening.
A few months ago, I found one of my favorites simply closed for the time being. A few doors down, a crowd of teenagers stood outside sans masks. Inside, the place was packed and patrons stood shoulder to shoulder at the bar. I later learned this was the night one local high school was supposed to hold in-person graduation that was canceled because a student tested positive for COVID-19.
I turned around and fled.
My next stop had a sign mandating mask wearing. I walked in, sat down at a properly spaced table and saw a smattering of diners. However, my heart sank when the young bartender mixed drinks and chatted with a few people sitting – though spaced apart – at the bar with his mask hanging completely down around his neck. Next, he carried a drink over to a table, without donning his mask, walked up to a girl who had just entered, without a mask, and hugged her. He then came over to me, stuck his unmasked face down and said, “What do you want to drink?” I stammered some reply about wanting nothing from him and ran away.
I waited a month or so to try again.
A few establishments near work did a great job with safety, but two others near home were very disappointing. At one, my waitress showed up with what I call the “half mask” worn over her mouth, but below her nose.
What good does this do?
I was sitting outside and kept my mask on except while eating and when she approached, so I didn’t say anything. On another outdoor dining occasion, my bartender/server had her mask completely down around her neck the entire time.
The owner of one of these places said he has gone to great lengths to ensure customer safety. At the other establishment, the manager was also running around without a mask. I don’t think voicing my concerns to him would have helped.
I want to support local restaurants, but why should I reward bad behavior with my money? Instead, I will reward those restaurants, servers and bartenders who are doing things the right way and not “half-masking it.”
I know getting takeout is not helping restaurants as much as in person dining, but unless you enforce proper safety measures ... don’t save me a table.
Kristin Emery can be reached at kristinemery1@yahoo.com.