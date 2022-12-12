Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

I am a little disgruntled by Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year. They landed on “goblin mode,” which, technically, is two words. Goblin mode should be considered the Words of the Year, or the Phrase of the Year, but not the Word of the Year.

If you’ve never heard this year’s word(s) used in a sentence, you might be as out-of-the-loop as I am. I was full of question marks when I heard it.

