This summer, I went all the way across the world to the most exotic locale I could imagine. I flew to a resort on the coast of Egypt and swam in the Red Sea.
Side note: The Red Sea is a beautiful blue and not red at all. The Black Sea, as far as I know, is also blue, but I didn’t go there and check it out. Perhaps the person who named both bodies of water was color blind.
Over the weekend, I was sitting on the beach, staring at the full moon, and I was thinking about how it’s weird that the sun and the moon look similar in size, but – in reality – the sun is much bigger. I learned that the sun is, in fact, 400 times larger than the moon. That’s huge. I cannot emphasize how much bigger it really is without simply rewriting the word HUGE – in all caps!
Science is both thrilling and frightening, like Kennywood’s Phantom’s Revenge.
Side note: When the Phantom’s Revenge goes “clack, clack, clack” up that first hill, I’m petrified. At the top of the hill, I look over at the parking lot and say, “I can see my car from here,” because I can. That is freaky because I go cheap and park in the last row. I’m practically in McKeesport.
But I digress, as I do. It amazes me that someone figured out that the Earth is 93 million miles from the sun without having to walk there – before melting into goo.
The science excites me, but the math frightens me. Unfortunately, math is the secret language of the scientist. It’s why I can’t wrap my head around any of it.
In 240 B.C., Eratosthenes was the first person to fiddle with the equation. He got close, mathematically, but didn’t go all the way to the sun, metaphorically.
However, the Greek polymath calculated the circumference of the Earth. He did it by placing a stick in the ground and measuring the shadows in two different cities at noon. Eratosthenes came within 1% of the correct answer. For the record, the Earth is 24,901 miles wide. Personally, I would not have figured it out without a very, very long measuring tape.
“You hold this end. I’ll be back around in 88 days.”
It amazes me that thousands of years ago, Eratosthenes knew that the Earth was round and nearly figured out the distance from the Earth to the sun, too. His friends must have called him “Mr. Smarty Toga.”
Note: At the time, only barbarians wore pants. I’m picturing Conan in khakis.
There are people walking around today who still don’t know that the Earth is round.
I recently read a story that members of the Flat Earth Society believe Australians aren’t real. The Flat Earthers think Australians are actors paid to pretend to be from Australia.
After seeing the movie “Crocodile Dundee,” I concede that the accent sounds made up. I flew to Australia three years ago, and it’s mostly real. I have been photographed outside the Sydney Opera House and can assure no one rolled the background away after my friend snapped the picture.
It may not be important to know how round the Earth is or how far it is from its biggest power source, but I’m grateful that there are people smart enough to figure that out.
Without physics, we wouldn’t have rocket ships or roller coasters.
But I digress, like I do. I stood there in the clear, blue water of the Red Sea (it still sounds wrong). The water was so clear I watched a black and white striped fish swim around me. He was followed by a gray fish.
I announced, out loud, “Fishies,” because I’m a 5-year-old.
Then, I realized the gray fish mimicked every movement of the black and white fish precisely. It took me a few minutes to realize that the gray fish was a shadow of the black and white fish. The water was so clear I could see the shadow of the fish.
I didn’t see “fishies”: I saw one lone fish and his shadow. If I had said, “fish” like an actual adult, I would have been right either way.
Warning: Big tangent coming up.
Does it bother anyone that the plural for fish is fish? How many fish? A lot of fish. Even types of fish don’t get a plural, salmon and trout, for instance.
The bear caught the salmon.
All the salmon?
No, just one salmon.
It’s confusing.
Sharks have a plural. I guess it’s more important to know that there is more than one shark in the water than one trout. When swimming in the ocean, one shark is plenty.
I would hate to hear a lifeguard yell, “Shark!” It’s worse if he yells, “Sharks!” Ironically, fish swim in schools and sharks are mostly spotted alone.
There were shark attacks in the Red Sea a few days before I arrived. Had I known, I would not have even worn my swimsuit, except for the first few days of my visit, when it was the only clean article of clothing I had.
Commercial break: Did you know that my column is archived on the Observer-Reporter website? You can read the one about my harrowing experience when I lost my suitcase, “The Case of The Missing Case,” published July 11, at observer-reporter.com. Go ahead. I’ll wait.
Every once in a while, you hear from a surfer who was attacked by a shark and they almost all say, “I’d go back in the water again.”
Not me. I wouldn’t even take a bath after that. It would be showers only, providing I could keep my balance on the one leg – since the shark would have bitten off the other.
I don’t doubt the veracity of these shark victim surfers, but I feel the same way about them as I do about the “I’m gonna keep on working” lottery winners.
