A man got on the elevator and announced, “I’m late.” I wanted to respond, “I’m still stopping on the fourth floor,” but I kept my mouth shut and pressed the button. I can only assume he needed to verbalize his truth and that he didn’t expect me to do anything about his tardiness.

Side note: By the time you get to the elevator, you’ve done as much as you can to get to work on time. Now, you just have to accept the consequences and take the ride. Surely, he didn’t expect me to ride to the sixth floor and back down to four to save him 20 seconds.

