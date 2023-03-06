Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

We’re always learning. For example, I received a Sonicare for Christmas, and I learned – just this week – that I can’t turn the electric toothbrush on until after it’s in my mouth, or the water and toothpaste splash all over the vanity mirror. If I use my red, cinnamon toothpaste, the bathroom looks like a crime scene.

Clearly, I’m as far from a guru as you can possibly get. I prefer a warm beach to a snowy mountaintop, but I would like to impart my little, tiny droplets of wisdom to you before I lose them. Today’s lesson is, “How to Avoid Narcissists.” We all know these pesky individuals who care only for themselves. Unfortunately, my insight comes the hard way. I’ve become entangled with a great deal of these egocentric jerks, but I’ve discovered a sure-fire way to detect them and – here’s the best part – get rid of them.

