Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

Picture it: Washington, D.C., last Thursday. I stood in front of a crowd of romance writers, some professional authors with multiple book deals, others who were putting pen to paper for the very first time. Standing in front of these people (mostly women of various ethnicities) seemed like an unlikely location for this big, hairy goombah, but I was teaching a comedy workshop to the Romance Writers of America titled, “Putting the Com in RomCom; exploring the impact of humor from Jane Austen to Casey McQuiston.”

Side note: The workshop was an hour long, but it took up 10 minutes to get through the title. Next time I go to this conference, I’m finding a shorter name for my presentation. When I was rehearsing in front of a mirror, I stumbled every time – maybe because I was looking at such a stunningly handsome man when I said it. Hashtag sarcasm.

