Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

Once again, I’m in an abandoned shopping mall and I can’t find the men’s room. Then, I remember I haven’t been in a shopping mall since the late ‘90s or early ‘00s. I wake up from my recurring nightmare and head to the bathroom. After I stumble back to bed, I realize I’m wide awake at 3 a.m. Again. My brain, being the marvel that it is, decides that there’s no better time than the pre-dawn hours to excogitate on the meaning of life.

Pardon me, my sarcasm is showing.

