If you could go to some fictional place, Narnia, Wakanda, or the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, any location from a film, TV show, or movie, anywhere you can imagine, would you? Where would you go?
Answering this query is a lot more difficult than you think. Choose wisely.
My friends responded to this question incorrectly. They picked fighting dragons in Westeros and flying off with Dr. Who in his big, blue Porta-Potty. They seemed to be unaware that their life expectancy would decrease exponentially.
P.S. My friends are nerds.
Imagine waking up in Westeros. While there, make sure you don’t get invited to any weddings. Grab a sword and keep your head down. You don’t want to be burned by some dragon. Even if you survive the fire breath, you might not survive being treated by the medieval doctor.
“Let’s stick some leeches on the burn, and we’ll get all that crispy bacon skin sucked out.”
You don’t want to beam up to the Enterprise, especially in a red shirt. You’d be the first to go. Every time Captain Kirk said, “Guard the perimeter,” we know that dude is going to be thrown off a cliff by Ted Cassidy or zapped into oblivion by a ray gun.
If you wake up in the Marvel Universe, chances are you’d be a victim and not a superhero. Not everyone gets to join the Avengers or the X-Men. On the off chance you ended up in Professor X’s mansion, you could get stuck with a weird power like Eye-Boy, a mutant with a hundred eyes all over his body.
Side note: Eye-Boy is a real comic book character. Technically, he is as real as any other made-up super-powered person.
But I digress, like I do. If I’m dropping into a fictional world, I’m picking somewhere safe.
I wouldn’t mind spending a day at Downton Abbey, but only if I could be one of the English lords – and not one of the peasants. While peeling potatoes for Mrs. Patmore does not sound like a good time, it does sound safe. Cleaning the stables at Grantham sounds better to me than flying off into space to battle Klingons or Daleks.
There’s always a dude who picks “Charlie’s Angels,” but I have to remind him that he’s more likely to get kicked in the crotch by Sabrina, Jill, or Kelly than hit on by one of them.
If you plop down on any cop or detective show, you could end up getting outlined in chalk. None of the detectives are nice anyway. Do you want to have a beer with Will Trent, Monk, or Columbo?
Even if I’m dimension-hopping into fictional universes, I’m going to the beach. I don’t want to end up on the “Lost” island, though. Skip the smoke monster and polar bear, please. I just want to catch some rays.
Take me to “Gilligan’s Island.” There’s a beach and no one ever gets hurt, even when they fall on their coconuts.
