Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

January is over and the crowd at the gym is starting to thin out now that the Resolution People are dropping off. The Big Gym Corporation makes money from the people who sign up for memberships but don’t go. They’re raking it in as you relax in the comfort of your own home. It’s a genius business model, or as my brother Rick would say, “That’s how they getcha.”

Because the gym is taking my money, I keep showing up. Basically, I’m going to the gym out of spite. It’s probably the number one reason I do anything.

