This summer, I went all the way across the world to the most exotic locale I could imagine. I flew to a resort on the coast of Egypt and swam in the Red Sea.
Side note: The Red Sea is a beautiful blue and not red at all. The Black Sea, as far as I know, is also blue, but I didn’t go there and check it out. Perhaps the person who named both bodies of water was color blind.
But I digress, like I do. I stood there in the clear, blue water of the Red Sea (it still sounds wrong). The water was so clear I watched a black and white striped fish swim around me. He was followed by a gray fish.
I announced, out loud, “Fishies,” because I’m a 5-year-old.
Then, I realized the gray fish mimicked every movement of the black and white fish precisely. It took me a few minutes to realize that the gray fish was a shadow of the black and white fish. The water was so clear I could see the shadow of the fish.
I didn’t see “fishies”: I saw one lone fish and his shadow. If I had said, “fish” like an actual adult, I would have been right either way.
Warning: Big tangent coming up.
Does it bother anyone that the plural for fish is fish? How many fish? A lot of fish. Even types of fish don’t get a plural, salmon and trout, for instance.
The bear caught the salmon.
Sharks have a plural. I guess it’s more important to know that there is more than one shark in the water than one trout. When swimming in the ocean, one shark is plenty.
I would hate to hear a lifeguard yell, “Shark!” It’s worse if he yells, “Sharks!” Ironically, fish swim in schools and sharks are mostly spotted alone.
There were shark attacks in the Red Sea a few days before I arrived. Had I known, I would not have even worn my swimsuit, except for the first few days of my visit, when it was the only clean article of clothing I had.
Commercial break: Did you know that my column is archived on the Observer-Reporter website? You can read the one about my harrowing experience when I lost my suitcase, “The Case of The Missing Case,” published July 11, at observer-reporter.com. Go ahead. I’ll wait.
Every once in a while, you hear from a surfer who was attacked by a shark and they almost all say, “I’d go back in the water again.”
Not me. I wouldn’t even take a bath after that. It would be showers only, providing I could keep my balance on the one leg – since the shark would have bitten off the other.
I don’t doubt the veracity of these shark victim surfers, but I feel the same way about them as I do about the “I’m gonna keep on working” lottery winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.