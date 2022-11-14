Columnist

Mike Buzzelli is a stand-up comedian and published author. His book, "Below Average Genius" is a collection of essays culled from his weekly humor column here in the Observer-Reporter.

I was one of those weird kids who grabbed a hairbrush and pretended it was a microphone, a mic with a clump of curly, black hair on it. Eww. I used to pick up my GI Joe action figure and pretended that he was an Academy Award, an Oscar with Kung Fu Grip!

Side note: Back in the late Jurassic, GI Joe was 6 inches tall. My guy had fuzzy blond hair, instead of plastic hair like Ken. At one point, he lost his arm in combat, but I was able to glue it back on. He hung out with Spider-Man, the Six-Million Dollar Man, Barbie and Caesar from the Planet of the Apes. It was a very eclectic group, an action figure Algonquin table.

